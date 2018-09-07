 Vox’s Dara Lind on Trump and immigration.

The Future of Immigration Policy in a Changing Democratic Party

Sept. 7 2018 10:04 AM

The Vox immigration-policy expert on how a changing Democratic Party will confront the issue.

The U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen at sunset on July 22 in Nogales, Arizona.

Dara Lind covers immigration for Vox. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss why it remains so difficult to unite certain children with their parents, the possible fate of the DACA program if Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed, and how the Democrats plan to challenge Trump on immigration in 2020.

