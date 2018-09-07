The Future of Immigration Policy in a Changing Democratic Party

I Have to Ask: The Dara Lind Edition
The Vox immigration-policy expert on how a changing Democratic Party will confront the issue.
Dara Lind covers immigration for Vox. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss why it remains so difficult to unite certain children with their parents, the possible fate of the DACA program if Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed, and how the Democrats plan to challenge Trump on immigration in 2020.
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.