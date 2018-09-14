A Reporter’s Undercover Journey Into a Private American Prison

 Shane Bauer on race and prison.

Sept. 14 2018 10:00 AM

I Have to Ask: The Shane Bauer Edition

Shane Bauer
Shane Bauer

Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

Shane Bauer is a senior reporter for Mother Jones whose new book is American Prison: A Reporter’s Undercover Journey Into the Business of Punishment. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss his four months as a guard at a private prison in Louisiana, and what he learned about the American system of justice.

Advertisement

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.