Are Young People Really Turning Against Free Speech? A Conversation With Jonathan Haidt

I Have to Ask: The Jonathan Haidt Edition
Are America’s colleges poisoning our political debate?
Jonathan Haidt is a social psychologist whose new book is The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss whether young people are losing faith in the First Amendment, why he thinks identity politics is polluting our political conversation, and the best way to understand the rise of Trump.
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.