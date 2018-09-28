Why the GOP Is Willing to Fight So Hard for Kavanaugh

I Have to Ask: The Jason Zengerle Edition
Why the Trump administration has worked more closely with the Federalist Society than any conservative president.
Jason Zengerle is a political correspondent for GQ magazine and a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine, where last month he published a piece entitled “How the Trump Administration Is Remaking the Courts.” Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior economics correspondent, sits in for Isaac Chotiner this week.
