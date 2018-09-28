 Jason Zengerle on the Federalist Society, Trump, and the Kavanaugh hearings.

Why the GOP Is Willing to Fight So Hard for Kavanaugh

Why the GOP Is Willing to Fight So Hard for Kavanaugh

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
Sept. 28 2018 11:34 AM

I Have to Ask: The Jason Zengerle Edition

Why the Trump administration has worked more closely with the Federalist Society than any conservative president.

Brett Kavanaugh raising his right hand.
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images.

Listen to I Have to Ask via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Jason Zengerle is a political correspondent for GQ magazine and a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine, where last month he published a piece entitled “How the Trump Administration Is Remaking the Courts.” Jordan Weissmann, Slate’s senior economics correspondent, sits in for Isaac Chotiner this week.

Advertisement

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.