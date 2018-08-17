 Michelle Goldberg on Trump and the Democratic Party.

Are Liberals Too Optimistic About Trump Getting Impeached?

Are Liberals Too Optimistic About Trump Getting Impeached?

Aug. 17 2018 10:00 AM

I Have to Ask: The Michelle Goldberg Edition

The New York Times columnist on what recent primaries tell us about the future of the Democratic Party.

Michelle Goldberg is an op-ed columnist at the New York Times. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss whether liberals are too optimistic about the possibility of Trump being removed from office, what recent primaries tell us about the future of the Democratic Party, and whether her newspaper should hire pro-Trump columnists.

