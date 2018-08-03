Martha Nussbaum Still Thinks Bipartisanship and Civility Can Save Us

I Have to Ask: The Martha Nussbaum Edition
The moral philosopher explains how anger took over American politics.
Martha Nussbaum is a moral philosopher and the author of The Monarchy of Fear. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how anger took over American politics, whether we underestimate the value of getting mad, and why she thinks civility and bipartisanship can still save us.
