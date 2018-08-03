 Martha Nussbaum on Trump and fear.

Martha Nussbaum Still Thinks Bipartisanship and Civility Can Save Us

Aug. 3 2018 10:02 AM

I Have to Ask: The Martha Nussbaum Edition

The moral philosopher explains how anger took over American politics.

Martha Nussbaum

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images.

Martha Nussbaum is a moral philosopher and the author of The Monarchy of Fear. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how anger took over American politics, whether we underestimate the value of getting mad, and why she thinks civility and bipartisanship can still save us.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.