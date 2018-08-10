 David Kirkpatrick on the Arab Spring and Obama.

How the Obama Administration Undermined the Arab Spring

How the Obama Administration Undermined the Arab Spring

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
Aug. 10 2018 10:00 AM

I Have to Ask: The David D. Kirkpatrick Edition  

The New York Times international correspondent on how the Obama administration helped undermine the Arab Spring.

180810_IHTA_DavidDKirkpatrick
David D. Kirkpatrick.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Onur Pinar.

Listen to I Have to Ask via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

David D. Kirkpatrick is an international correspondent for the New York Times and the author of the new book Into the Hands of the Soldiers. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how Egypt’s uprising against dictatorship went awry, the Obama administration’s role in undermining the Arab Spring, and what the future holds for the Middle East.

Advertisement

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.