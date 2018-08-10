How the Obama Administration Undermined the Arab Spring

I Have to Ask: The David D. Kirkpatrick Edition
The New York Times international correspondent on how the Obama administration helped undermine the Arab Spring.
David D. Kirkpatrick is an international correspondent for the New York Times and the author of the new book Into the Hands of the Soldiers. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how Egypt’s uprising against dictatorship went awry, the Obama administration’s role in undermining the Arab Spring, and what the future holds for the Middle East.
