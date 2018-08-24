I Have to Ask: The Anand Giridharadas Edition
Are philanthropic do-gooding elites making America … worse?
Anand Giridharadas is the author of the new book Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how the titans of Wall Street and Silicon Valley use their charitable contributions, and political activism, to entrench their own wealth and exacerbate inequality.
