Are philanthropic do-gooding elites making America … worse?

 Anand Giridharadas on Silicon Valley and Bill Clinton.

Aug. 24 2018 10:00 AM

I Have to Ask: The Anand Giridharadas Edition

Anand Giridharadas
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by PopTech/Flicker/Wikipedia.

Anand Giridharadas is the author of the new book Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how the titans of Wall Street and Silicon Valley use their charitable contributions, and political activism, to entrench their own wealth and exacerbate inequality.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.