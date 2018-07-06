A New Memoir Reckons With the Pain of Lyme Disease

I Have to Ask: The Porochista Khakpour Edition
The author of Sick on illness memoirs and the internet’s role in fostering community.
Porochista Khakpour is a novelist and the author of Sick: A Memoir. She talks with Isaac Chotiner about how she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, why people who suffer from Lyme are often ignored or disbelieved, and how Americans still don’t understand how to communicate with people suffering from serious illnesses.
