 Porochista Khakpour on illness memoirs and health care.

A New Memoir Reckons With the Pain of Lyme Disease

A New Memoir Reckons With the Pain of Lyme Disease

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
July 6 2018 10:00 AM

I Have to Ask: The Porochista Khakpour Edition

The author of Sick on illness memoirs and the internet’s role in fostering community.

180705_IHTA_Khakpour
Porochista Khakpour.

Chance Yeh/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Listen to I Have to Ask via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Porochista Khakpour is a novelist and the author of Sick: A Memoir. She talks with Isaac Chotiner about how she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, why people who suffer from Lyme are often ignored or disbelieved, and how Americans still don’t understand how to communicate with people suffering from serious illnesses.

Advertisement

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.