Novelist Ottessa Moshfegh on the Conflation of Politics and Art

 Ottessa Moshfegh on My Year of Rest and Relaxation and New York City.

July 27 2018 10:00 AM

The author of My Year of Rest and Relaxation on the conflation of politics and entertainment with art.

Ottessa Moshfegh.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Krystal Griffiths.

Ottessa Moshfegh is a writer whose new novel is My Year of Rest and Relaxation. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss why she doesn’t like New York City, why writing about the female body makes people uncomfortable, and why she has had it with the politicization of art.

