Chris Hayes on How Trump’s GOP Takeover Is Changing the Left

I Have to Ask: The Chris Hayes Edition
The MSNBC host on the state of America after 18 months of Trump.
Chris Hayes is the host of All In with Chris Hayes on MSNBC and the podcast Why Is This Happening? He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss Trump’s crucial insight into GOP voters, how the Trump presidency is changing the left, and what the civility debate tells us about the media.
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.