Chris Hayes on How Trump’s GOP Takeover Is Changing the Left

July 13 2018 6:01 AM

I Have to Ask: The Chris Hayes Edition

The MSNBC host on the state of America after 18 months of Trump.

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes is the host of All In with Chris Hayes on MSNBC and the podcast Why Is This Happening? He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss Trump’s crucial insight into GOP voters, how the Trump presidency is changing the left, and what the civility debate tells us about the media.

