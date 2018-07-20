 Annie Lowrey on Universal Basic Income and the economy.

Can a Universal Basic Income Fix American Society?

July 20 2018 10:00 AM

I Have to Ask: The Annie Lowrey Edition

The author of Give People Money on whether America needs a universal basic income.

Annie Lowrey is the author of Give People Money and a contributing editor at the Atlantic. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how a universal basic income could help American workers, whether we should be skeptical of an idea loved by Silicon Valley titans, and how to create a welfare state that is less vulnerable to political attacks.

