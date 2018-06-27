What Kennedy’s Retirement Means for Trump’s Agenda

I Have to Ask: The Quinta Jurecic Edition
The managing editor of Lawfare on Kennedy’s retirement and Trump vs. the courts.
Quinta Jurecic is the managing editor of the website Lawfare. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss what Anthony Kennedy’s retirement means for abortion rights, what John Roberts’ travel-ban decision signaled about his views of the Trump administration, and the future of a Supreme Court that had already stopped checking Trump.
