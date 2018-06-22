 James Wood on Philip Roth and Tom Wolfe.

The New Yorker’s James Wood on Roth, Wolfe, and Critics Writing Novels

The New Yorker’s James Wood on Roth, Wolfe, and Critics Writing Novels

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
June 22 2018 10:03 AM

I Have to Ask: The James Wood Edition

The New Yorker literary critic on writing novels and reading bad men.

James Wood
James Wood.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images.

Listen to I Have to Ask via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

James Wood is the New Yorker’s chief literary critic and the author of the new novel Upstate. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the complicated legacies of Philip Roth and Tom Wolfe, whether a critical eye is helpful in fiction writing, and the complications involved in reading the novels of bad men.

Advertisement

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.