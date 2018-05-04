 Michelle Dean on feminism and female intellectuals.

What a Group of 20th-Century American Female Writers Can Tell Us About Feminism Today

What a Group of 20th-Century American Female Writers Can Tell Us About Feminism Today

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
May 4 2018 10:00 AM

I Have to Ask: The Michelle Dean Edition

What a group of 20th-century American female writers tells us about feminism today.

Consultant Michelle Dean attends the screening of Netflix Original Series 'Atypical' hosted by Netflix and Autism Society of America on August 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Dean in Los Angeles on Aug. 10.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Netflix.

Michelle Dean is the author of Sharp: The Women Who Made an Art of Having an Opinion. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how a group of 20th-century intellectuals—including Susan Sontag, Pauline Kael, Hannah Arendt, and Nora Ephron—changed the way we think about women in public life, and what they can tell us about today’s debates over feminism.

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod