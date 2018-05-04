What a Group of 20th-Century American Female Writers Can Tell Us About Feminism Today

I Have to Ask: The Michelle Dean Edition
What a group of 20th-century American female writers tells us about feminism today.
Michelle Dean is the author of Sharp: The Women Who Made an Art of Having an Opinion. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how a group of 20th-century intellectuals—including Susan Sontag, Pauline Kael, Hannah Arendt, and Nora Ephron—changed the way we think about women in public life, and what they can tell us about today’s debates over feminism.
