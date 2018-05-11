 Maggie Haberman on the New York Times and Donald Trump.

Maggie Haberman on How the White House—and the White House Beat—Have Changed

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
May 11 2018 7:30 AM

How the White House—and the White House beat—have changed since the inauguration.

White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman and Reporter Matthew Rosenberg speak during the Showtime Emmy FYC Screening of The Fourth Estate at The TimesCenter Stage on May 9, 2018 in New York City.
Maggie Haberman in New York on Wednesday.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Showtime.

Maggie Haberman is a White House correspondent for the New York Times and an analyst at CNN. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss why Trump fears the Michael Cohen investigation, reporting in the age of Twitter, and whether the White House beat is changing Trump—or the people covering him.

