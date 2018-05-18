 Cecilia Muñoz on immigration and Donald Trump.

How Donald Trump Is Waging a War on Immigrants

May 18 2018 10:05 AM

Cecilia Munoz speaks onstage at 'An Evening With John Legend' hosted by POLITICO to kick-off White House Correspondents' weekend at Longview Gallery on April 24, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Cecilia Muñoz

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Politico

Cecilia Muñoz, an expert on immigration policy, was director of the White House Policy Council under President Barack Obama. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the mechanics of the Trump administration’s war on immigrants, the future of the Dreamers, and the campaign to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

