Barbara Ehrenreich Has Had Enough of Your Wellness and Mindfulness

I Have to Ask: The Barbara Ehrenreich Edition
The author of Natural Causes on the “epidemic of wellness” she thinks is undermining America.
Barbara Ehrenreich is the author of Natural Causes: An Epidemic of Wellness, the Certainty of Dying, and Killing Ourselves to Live Longer. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss why Americans think “mindfulness” will make them happy, whether smoking bans are a form of condescension toward the working class, and the problems with Oprah’s very real ideology.
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.