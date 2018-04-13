 Barbara Ehrenreich on the wellness craze and fitness culture.

Barbara Ehrenreich Has Had Enough of Your Wellness and Mindfulness

Barbara Ehrenreich Has Had Enough of Your Wellness and Mindfulness

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
April 13 2018 10:10 AM

I Have to Ask: The Barbara Ehrenreich Edition

The author of Natural Causes on the “epidemic of wellness” she thinks is undermining America.

180412_IHTA_barb

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Barbara Ehrenreich is the author of Natural Causes: An Epidemic of Wellness, the Certainty of Dying, and Killing Ourselves to Live Longer. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss why Americans think “mindfulness” will make them happy, whether smoking bans are a form of condescension toward the working class, and the problems with Oprah’s very real ideology.

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Advertisement

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.