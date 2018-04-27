 Amy Chozick on Hillary Clinton and the New York Times.

How the Clinton Campaign and the Media Exacerbated Each Other’s Worst Impulses

How the Clinton Campaign and the Media Exacerbated Each Other’s Worst Impulses

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
April 27 2018 10:00 AM

I Have to Ask: The Amy Chozick Edition

The author of Chasing Hillary on covering the craziest election in recent memory.

Amy Chozick
Amy Chozick.

Photo illustration by Slate. Images by Earl Wilson/the New York Times and Thinkstock.

180426_ASK_BOOK_Chasing

Amy Chozick is the author of Chasing Hillary, a memoir about her experience covering the Clinton campaign for the New York Times. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how the press and the Clinton campaign exacerbated one another’s worst instincts, whether the media has learned from the 2016 debacle, and what really drives Hillary Clinton.

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Advertisement

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.