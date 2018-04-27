How the Clinton Campaign and the Media Exacerbated Each Other’s Worst Impulses

I Have to Ask: The Amy Chozick Edition
The author of Chasing Hillary on covering the craziest election in recent memory.
Amy Chozick is the author of Chasing Hillary, a memoir about her experience covering the Clinton campaign for the New York Times. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how the press and the Clinton campaign exacerbated one another’s worst instincts, whether the media has learned from the 2016 debacle, and what really drives Hillary Clinton.
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.