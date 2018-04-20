Will the Business Empire That Made Trump President Get Him Impeached?

I Have to Ask: The Adam Davidson Edition
The New Yorker writer on whether the Trump business empire can survive the Trump presidency.
Adam Davidson is a staff writer at the New Yorker who has been examining the president’s tangled business dealings. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss why people misunderstand Trump’s business skills, the real threat the Michael Cohen raid poses to Donald Trump, and whether we have reached the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency.
Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.