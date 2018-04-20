 Adam Davidson on Russia and Trump’s business empire.

Will the Business Empire That Made Trump President Get Him Impeached?

April 20 2018 10:00 AM

The New Yorker writer on whether the Trump business empire can survive the Trump presidency.

New Yorker staff writer Adam Davidson.
New Yorker staff writer Adam Davidson.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for the New Yorker.

Adam Davidson is a staff writer at the New Yorker who has been examining the president’s tangled business dealings. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss why people misunderstand Trump’s business skills, the real threat the Michael Cohen raid poses to Donald Trump, and whether we have reached the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency.

