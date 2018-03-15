 The controversial history of Trump, Putin, and Russia.

Trump and Putin: “A Bromance, or Something Darker”

Trump and Putin: “A Bromance, or Something Darker”

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
March 15 2018 7:04 AM

I Have to Ask: The David Corn and Michael Isikoff Edition

The authors of Russian Roulette on the history of the Trump-Putin bromance.

Journalist David Corn and Michael Isikoff of Newsweek Magazine.
David Corn, left, and Michael Isikoff.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Alex Wong/Getty Images and Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The New Yorker.

David Corn and Michael Isikoff are the authors of Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump. In a wide-ranging conversation with Isaac Chotiner, they discuss what new details of Trump’s trip to a Vegas nightclub can tell us about the Steele dossier, the history of Trump’s crush on Vladimir, and why reporting on the Russia scandal is such a minefield.

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Advertisement

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.