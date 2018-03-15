Trump and Putin: “A Bromance, or Something Darker”

I Have to Ask: The David Corn and Michael Isikoff Edition
The authors of Russian Roulette on the history of the Trump-Putin bromance.
David Corn and Michael Isikoff are the authors of Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump. In a wide-ranging conversation with Isaac Chotiner, they discuss what new details of Trump’s trip to a Vegas nightclub can tell us about the Steele dossier, the history of Trump’s crush on Vladimir, and why reporting on the Russia scandal is such a minefield.
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.