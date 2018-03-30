 Ross Douthat on Pope Francis and the New York Times.

Ross Douthat on Life as a Conservative at the New York Times

Ross Douthat on Life as a Conservative at the New York Times

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
March 30 2018 10:00 AM

I Have to Ask: The Ross Douthat Edition

The New York Times columnist on life as a conservative at a liberal institution.

180329_IHTA_douthat
Ross Douthat.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Stephen Crowley/The New York Times via Redux.

Ross Douthat is an op-ed columnist at the New York Times and the author of the new book To Change the Church: Pope Francis and the Future of Catholicism. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss what the pope and the president have in common, whether liberals are declaring too much commentary “beyond the pale,” and whether the Times should hire a pro-Trump columnist.

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Advertisement

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.