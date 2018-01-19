 David Frum on Donald Trump and the state of American democracy.

David Frum on the Dangers of Complacency After a Year of Trump’s Buffoonery

Jan. 19 2018 10:00 AM

The author of Trumpocracy on democracy after a year of Trump.

Photo illustration by Slate. Image byPolicy Exchange/Flickr.

David Frum is a senior editor at the Atlantic and the author of the new book Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the state of democracy after a year of Trump, why the president’s buffoonery doesn’t make him less dangerous, and his own journey from neocon to Trump critic.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.