David Frum on the Dangers of Complacency After a Year of Trump’s Buffoonery

I Have to Ask: The David Frum Edition
The author of Trumpocracy on democracy after a year of Trump.
David Frum is a senior editor at the Atlantic and the author of the new book Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the state of democracy after a year of Trump, why the president’s buffoonery doesn’t make him less dangerous, and his own journey from neocon to Trump critic.
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.