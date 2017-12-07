Lawrence O’Donnell on the Shocking History of “Collusion” in American Elections

I Have to Ask: The Lawrence O’Donnell Edition
The MSNBC host and author on how the 1968 election changed American politics forever.
Lawrence O’Donnell is the host of The Last Word on MSNBC and the author of a new book, Playing With Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss whether JFK’s death really changed his brother Bobby, how the Democratic Party was permanently transformed by 1968, and why the history of “collusion” in American elections is much older than we think.
Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod
Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.