Bill Kristol on How Conservatives Have Rationalized Trump’s Presidency

Dec. 21 2017 7:45 AM

I Have to Ask: The Bill Kristol Edition

The conservative writer and editor examines his own past—and where the Republican Party went awry.

Bill Kristol is the editor at large of the Weekly Standard. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how and why Republicans have rationalized Donald Trump, how he has re-examined his own past in light of Trump’s rise, and just where the Republican Party went awry.

