Ta-Nehisi Coates on Coping With Fame and Choosing Writing Over Activism

I Have to Ask: The Ta-Nehisi Coates Edition
The author tries to make sense of Trump’s America, and his place in it.
Ta-Nehisi Coates is the author of Between the World and Me, and more recently, We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the costs of writing off your fellow citizens as “deplorable,” why he chose writing over activism, and how Trump is both uniquely dangerous and a predictable consequence of American racism.
Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.