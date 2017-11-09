 Ta-Nehisi Coates on Donald Trump’s racism and the meaning of eight years of Obama.

Ta-Nehisi Coates on Coping With Fame and Choosing Writing Over Activism

Nov. 9 2017 7:40 AM

The author tries to make sense of Trump’s America, and his place in it.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Eduardo Montes-Bradley/Wikipedia.
Ta-Nehisi Coates

Ta-Nehisi Coates is the author of Between the World and Me, and more recently, We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the costs of writing off your fellow citizens as “deplorable,” why he chose writing over activism, and how Trump is both uniquely dangerous and a predictable consequence of American racism.

