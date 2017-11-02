Ron Chernow on How His Alexander Hamilton Was Turned Into a Musical Sensation

I Have to Ask: The Ron Chernow Edition
The author of Alexander Hamilton and Grant on what biographies teach us about powerful men.
Ron Chernow is a Pulitzer Prize–winning historian and author of Alexander Hamilton and Grant. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss why Ulysses S. Grant was an important figure in civil rights history, why Robert E. Lee’s extremism has been papered over, and what it was like to watch his Hamilton biography became a musical smash.
Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod
Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.