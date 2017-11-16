 Rebecca Traister on Hillary Clinton, Harvey Weinstein, and Donald Trump.

Rebecca Traister on Reporting Sexual Misconduct Stories—and the Coming Backlash to Them

Rebecca Traister on Reporting Sexual Misconduct Stories—and the Coming Backlash to Them

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
Nov. 16 2017 8:00 AM

I Have to Ask: The Rebecca Traister Edition

The journalist on sexual misconduct stories—and the coming backlash to them.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Glamour.
New York writer Rebecca Traister

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Glamour.

Rebecca Traister is a writer-at-large for New York magazine. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss what she has learned reporting on sexual harassment and assault, whether Hillary Clinton should have to answer for her husband’s sins, and the coming societal backlash to women speaking out.

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Advertisement

Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.