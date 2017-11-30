 Laura Kipnis on sexual misconduct and the scandals roiling college campuses.

Laura Kipnis on the Importance of Teaching Women to Fight Back

Nov. 30 2017 9:00 AM

Laura Kipnis is an author, essayist, and professor at Northwestern University who writes frequently about sexuality and feminism. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the importance of training women to push back against creepy men, whether the current wave of sexual misconduct reckonings count as a movement, and why she still doubts Bill Clinton’s accusers.

