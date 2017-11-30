Laura Kipnis on the Importance of Teaching Women to Fight Back

I Have to Ask: The Laura Kipnis Edition
The author and essayist on the importance of teaching women to fight back.
Laura Kipnis is an author, essayist, and professor at Northwestern University who writes frequently about sexuality and feminism. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the importance of training women to push back against creepy men, whether the current wave of sexual misconduct reckonings count as a movement, and why she still doubts Bill Clinton’s accusers.
