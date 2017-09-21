David Remnick on Obama’s Weaknesses and the Pathology of Hillary Hatred

I Have to Ask: The David Remnick Edition (Part 1)
The editor of the New Yorker on Hillary hatred and the problem with Obama cashing in on Wall Street.
David Remnick is the editor of the New Yorker. In the first installment of a two-part interview, he sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss whether Hillary hatred has gone too far, Ta-Nehisi Coates and writing about race in 2017, and why Obama is cashing in on Wall Street.
