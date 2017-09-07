ABC’s Amna Nawaz on Her Journalistic Explorations of White Nationalism

I Have to Ask: The Amna Nawaz Edition
The ABC News anchor reveals her reporting on white nationalists and what can be learned from talking to extremists.
Amna Nawaz is an Emmy Award–winning anchor for ABC News and host of the Uncomfortable podcast. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the life of an embedded reporter in Pakistan, researching the roots of white nationalism, and what we can learn from talking to extremists.
