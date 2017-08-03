 Robert Wright on fighting Trump with Buddhist teachings.

Author Robert Wright on the Surprising Similarities Between Buddhist Teaching and Evolutionary Psychology

Aug. 3 2017

The author of Why Buddhism Is True thinks mindfulness can be a weapon against Trumpism.

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo. Photos by Thinkstock.

Robert Wright is the best-selling author of books such as Nonzero and The Evolution of God. He sat down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss his new book, Why Buddhism Is True; what meditation can teach us about how to oppose Donald Trump; and what Buddhist teachings have in common with evolutionary psychology.

