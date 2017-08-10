 Glenn Greenwald on the dangers of media hypocrisy.

Glenn Greenwald on the Danger of Rehabilitating Anti-Trump Conservatives

Aug. 10 2017

I Have to Ask: The Glenn Greenwald Edition

The Intercept writer on the hypocrisy behind the media’s Trump hatred.

Glenn Greenwald is one of the co-founding editors of the Intercept. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss whether America is risking a new Cold War with Putin’s Russia, Julian Assange’s complicated personality, and why President Donald Trump is less unprecedented in American history than we’d like to believe. 

