Glenn Greenwald on the Danger of Rehabilitating Anti-Trump Conservatives

I Have to Ask: The Glenn Greenwald Edition
The Intercept writer on the hypocrisy behind the media’s Trump hatred.
Glenn Greenwald is one of the co-founding editors of the Intercept. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss whether America is risking a new Cold War with Putin’s Russia, Julian Assange’s complicated personality, and why President Donald Trump is less unprecedented in American history than we’d like to believe.
Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod
Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.