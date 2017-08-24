Mark Lilla on Identity Politics and the Plight of the Democratic Party

I Have to Ask: The Mark Lilla Edition
The author of The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics has a recipe to save Democrats.
Mark Lilla is the author of The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to debate why Democrats keep losing elections, whether America really used to be more united than it is today, and how much of the Republicans’ recent success is owed to racism.
Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod
Advertisement
Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.