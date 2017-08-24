 Debating Mark Lilla on whether identity politics are dooming Democrats.

Mark Lilla on Identity Politics and the Plight of the Democratic Party

The author of The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics has a recipe to save Democrats.

Mark Lilla

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo. Photo by Christophe Dellory.

Mark Lilla is the author of The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to debate why Democrats keep losing elections, whether America really used to be more united than it is today, and how much of the Republicans’ recent success is owed to racism.

