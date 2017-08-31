 Claire Messud on feminism in fiction.

Claire Messud on Increasing Acceptance of Female Protagonists in Serious Fiction

Claire Messud on Increasing Acceptance of Female Protagonists in Serious Fiction

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
Aug. 31 2017 7:30 AM

I Have to Ask: The Claire Messud Edition

The author of The Burning Girl on how Elena Ferrante opened up more space for writing novels about women.

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo. Photo by Nightscream/Wikipedia.
Author Claire Messud

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo. Photo by Nightscream/Wikipedia.

Claire Messud is a best-selling author whose new novel is The Burning Girl. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how Elena Ferrante opened up more space for writing about women, the ways in which New York City has changed since she wrote The Emperor’s Children, and what it’s like to be married to a literary critic.

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Advertisement

Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.