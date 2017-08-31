Claire Messud on Increasing Acceptance of Female Protagonists in Serious Fiction

I Have to Ask: The Claire Messud Edition
The author of The Burning Girl on how Elena Ferrante opened up more space for writing novels about women.
Claire Messud is a best-selling author whose new novel is The Burning Girl. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how Elena Ferrante opened up more space for writing about women, the ways in which New York City has changed since she wrote The Emperor’s Children, and what it’s like to be married to a literary critic.
