HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen on the Biggest Flaw in Trump Media Coverage

I Have to Ask: The Lydia Polgreen Edition
The HuffPost editor in chief on the problems with media snark and the challenge of covering Trump.
Lydia Polgreen is the editor in chief of the Huffington Post. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss her decision to leave the New York Times, the real reason the media screwed up election coverage, and why diversity in newsrooms is so lacking.
