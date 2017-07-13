 Lydia Polgreen on editing HuffPost, covering Trump, and ensuring diversity in media.

HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen on the Biggest Flaw in Trump Media Coverage

HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen on the Biggest Flaw in Trump Media Coverage

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
July 13 2017 7:15 AM

I Have to Ask: The Lydia Polgreen Edition

The HuffPost editor in chief on the problems with media snark and the challenge of covering Trump.

Lydia Polgreen
Lydia Polgreen.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AOL.

Listen to this episode in the player below:

Lydia Polgreen is the editor in chief of the Huffington Post. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss her decision to leave the New York Times, the real reason the media screwed up election coverage, and why diversity in newsrooms is so lacking.

Advertisement

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.