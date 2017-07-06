 Director Matthew Heineman on the Syrians fighting ISIS.

Documentarian Matthew Heineman on the Similarities Between ISIS and Mexican Drug Cartels

July 6 2017 7:30 AM

I Have to Ask: The Matthew Heineman Edition

The director of City of Ghosts on filming the heroes resisting ISIS.

Matthew Heineman is an Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss his new movie, City of Ghosts, about the journalists resisting ISIS, what he learned interviewing Mark Zuckerberg, and the similarities between extremist groups and drug cartels.

