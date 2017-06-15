Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva on His Immigration Battles With Trump

I Have to Ask: The Raúl Grijalva Edition
The Arizona congressman on the coming battle for the soul of the Democratic Party.
Raúl Grijalva is a Democratic representative from Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the unrelenting fear in immigrant communities, the divisions that threaten the Democratic Party, and whether the Trump administration is “unhinged.”
Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod
Advertisement
Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.