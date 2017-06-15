 Raul Grijalva on Congress in the age of Trump and fighting the border wall.

Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva on His Immigration Battles With Trump

June 15 2017 9:30 AM

I Have to Ask: The Raúl Grijalva Edition

The Arizona congressman on the coming battle for the soul of the Democratic Party.

Raúl Grijalva

Raúl Grijalva is a Democratic representative from Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the unrelenting fear in immigrant communities, the divisions that threaten the Democratic Party, and whether the Trump administration is “unhinged.”

Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.