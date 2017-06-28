The NYT’s Maggie Haberman on Why Trump White House Staffers Leak to Reporters

I Have to Ask: The Maggie Haberman Edition
The New York Times White House correspondent on what she has learned covering Trump.
Listen to Isaac Chotiner’s interview with Maggie Haberman in the player below:
Maggie Haberman is a White House correspondent for the New York Times and an analyst for CNN. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the anxiety and stress that come with reporting nonstop news, whether the media was fair to Hillary Clinton, and what people don’t get about the president.
Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.