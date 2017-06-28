The NYT’s Maggie Haberman on Why Trump White House Staffers Leak to Reporters

 Maggie Haberman on covering Trump and why this White House leaks to the press.

June 28 2017 10:29 AM

I Have to Ask: The Maggie Haberman Edition

The New York Times White House correspondent on what she has learned covering Trump.

Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for New York Magazine.

Listen to Isaac Chotiner’s interview with Maggie Haberman in the player below:

Maggie Haberman is a White House correspondent for the New York Times and an analyst for CNN. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the anxiety and stress that come with reporting nonstop news, whether the media was fair to Hillary Clinton, and what people don’t get about the president.

