George Saunders on How the Disdain for Art Explains Trump’s Rise

I Have to Ask: The George Saunders Edition
The author of Lincoln in the Bardo on summoning the ghost of past presidents and writing about our current one.
George Saunders is a short story writer and essayist who has just written his first novel, Lincoln in the Bardo. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss what he learned while researching Abraham Lincoln, why spending time with Trump supporters is important for progressive writers, and the necessity of art in a society under siege.
