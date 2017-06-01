 Delia Ephron on what Trump has done to comedy and learning about movies from Tom Hanks and Alec Baldwin.

Delia Ephron on the Secret to Good Comedy in the Age of Trump

June 1 2017 7:00 AM

I Have to Ask: The Delia Ephron Edition

The best-selling humorist on writing comedy in the age of Trump and why dating apps are ruining romance.

Delia Ephron is a novelist, humorist, and screenwriter whose credits include You’ve Got Mail. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss what she learned about movies from Tom Hanks, why dating apps are ruining romance, and the challenge of being funny in the age of Trump.

Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.