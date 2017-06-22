 Ben Rhodes on working for Obama and fearing Russian aggression.

Obama Adviser Ben Rhodes on the Successes and Failures of the Obama Presidency

June 22 2017 7:21 AM

The Obama foreign policy adviser on evaluating Obama’s eight years in office and understanding Trump’s pettiness.

Ben Rhodes is a former speechwriter and foreign policy adviser to President Barack Obama. He sat down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the threat Russia poses to American democracy, why Trump’s advisers can’t control him, and the biggest successes and disappointments of the Obama presidency.

