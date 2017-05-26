“You’re Being Inaccurate in Your Question:” An Interview with GOP Congressman Tom Cole

I Have to Ask: The Tom Cole Edition
The Republican congressman on life in Trump’s Washington and how Fox News has changed the Republican Party.
Tom Cole is a Republican congressman from Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to debate whether Trump’s “ban” is religiously motivated, whether repealing Obamacare will cause 23 million people to lose health insurance, and how Fox News has changed the Republican Party.
Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.