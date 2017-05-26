 Tom Cole on the battles over repealing Obamacare and Trump’s infamous ban.

“You’re Being Inaccurate in Your Question:” An Interview with GOP Congressman Tom Cole

“You’re Being Inaccurate in Your Question:” An Interview with GOP Congressman Tom Cole

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
May 26 2017 10:54 AM

I Have to Ask: The Tom Cole Edition

The Republican congressman on life in Trump’s Washington and how Fox News has changed the Republican Party.

Congress for the 4th District of Oklahoma
Tom Cole was elected to Congress in 2002 and is currently serving in his eighth term in the House of Representatives.

Congress for the 4th District of Oklahoma

Tom Cole is a Republican congressman from Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to debate whether Trump’s “ban” is religiously motivated, whether repealing Obamacare will cause 23 million people to lose health insurance, and how Fox News has changed the Republican Party.

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Advertisement

Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.