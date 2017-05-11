 Pankaj Mishra on Age of Anger: A History of the Present, and the rise of populism.

Can Liberals Ever Win Back the White Working Class Amid Populist Rage?

I Have to Ask
I Have to Ask: The Pankaj Mishra Edition

The author of Age of Anger on why modern society is ill-equipped to handle populist rage.

Pankaj Mishra is a contributor to the New Yorker and the New York Times, and the author of Age of Anger: A History of the Present. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the roots of populist rage in the modern world, what Putin’s rise foreshadowed in the West, and why critiques of “identity politics” miss the mark.

Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.