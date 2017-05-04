New York’s Jonathan Chait on the Debate Over the Democratic Party’s Future

I Have to Ask: The Jonathan Chait Edition
The New York writer on how the Republican Party’s past explains the election of an American demagogue.
Jonathan Chait is a writer for New York magazine and the author of Audacity: How Barack Obama Defied His Critics and Created a Legacy That Will Prevail. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss Obama’s surprisingly resilient legacy, why populists have trouble governing, and whether the Democratic Party is destined to move leftward.
Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.