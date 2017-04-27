 Pamela Paul on her new book, My Life With Bob, and running the New York Times Book Review.

The New York Times’ Pamela Paul on What Your Reading Habits Reveal About You

The New York Times’ Pamela Paul on What Your Reading Habits Reveal About You

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
April 27 2017 9:15 AM

I Have to Ask: The Pamela Paul Edition

The Times book review editor on the future of criticism and what our books say about us.

170426_PODCAST_Ask_PamelaPaul
Pamela Paul.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Earl Wilson/New York Times via Macmillan Publishers.

Pamela Paul is the editor of the New York Times book review and the woman who oversees all of the paper’s books coverage. She sat down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss what our books say about who we are and why giving someone a book is so fraught with meaning. She also discussed what it’s like to run the Times’ book review, the future of literary criticism, and the debate over pornography addiction.

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Advertisement

Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.