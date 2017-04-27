The New York Times’ Pamela Paul on What Your Reading Habits Reveal About You

I Have to Ask: The Pamela Paul Edition
The Times book review editor on the future of criticism and what our books say about us.
Pamela Paul is the editor of the New York Times book review and the woman who oversees all of the paper’s books coverage. She sat down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss what our books say about who we are and why giving someone a book is so fraught with meaning. She also discussed what it’s like to run the Times’ book review, the future of literary criticism, and the debate over pornography addiction.
Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.