ESPN’s Ethan Sherwood Strauss on the State of Sports Journalism and Covering the Warriors

I Have to Ask: The Ethan Sherwood Strauss Edition
The ESPN reporter on working the Warriors beat, Steph Curry, and “sticking to sports” in the age of Trump.
Ethan Sherwood Strauss has been covering the Golden State Warriors for several years for ESPN, during which time the team became the most popular and successful in the NBA. On the eve of the NBA playoffs, he sat down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss life on the NBA beat, the strange life of Steph Curry, and fans who want ESPN personalities to “stick to sports” in the age of Donald Trump.
Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod
Advertisement
Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.