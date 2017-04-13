 ESPN’s Ethan Sherwood Strauss on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN’s Ethan Sherwood Strauss on the State of Sports Journalism and Covering the Warriors

ESPN’s Ethan Sherwood Strauss on the State of Sports Journalism and Covering the Warriors

Slate
I Have to Ask
Pointed interviews with Isaac Chotiner.
April 13 2017 7:47 AM

I Have to Ask: The Ethan Sherwood Strauss Edition

The ESPN reporter on working the Warriors beat, Steph Curry, and “sticking to sports” in the age of Trump.

170412_IHTA_goldenState2
Stephen Curry goes up for a shot against Russell Westbrook on Jan. 18.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images.

Ethan Sherwood Strauss has been covering the Golden State Warriors for several years for ESPN, during which time the team became the most popular and successful in the NBA. On the eve of the NBA playoffs, he sat down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss life on the NBA beat, the strange life of Steph Curry, and fans who want ESPN personalities to “stick to sports” in the age of Donald Trump.

Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod

Advertisement

Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.