Andrew Sullivan on the menace of Donald Trump.

I Have to Ask: The Andrew Sullivan Edition
The proto-blogger on the decline of conservatism and why he expected Trump’s victory.
Andrew Sullivan has been writing about the menace of Donald Trump for New York magazine over the last year, warning America about creeping authoritarianism and the danger Trump poses to American democracy. Born in England, Sullivan was for many years known as the most prominent gay conservative in America. He sat down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the rise of illiberalism, the role of racism in American politics, and dealing with Trump-induced depression.
