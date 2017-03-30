The New Yorker’s Elif Batuman on Mental Strategies for Coping With Trump

I Have to Ask: The Elif Batuman Edition
Isaac Chotiner speaks with the author and New Yorker staff writer about the inspiration for her new novel, The Idiot.
The daughter of Turkish immigrants, New Yorker staff writer Elif Batuman has reported from Russia and Turkey and has now completed her first novel, The Idiot. She sat down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the differences between writing fiction and nonfiction, mental strategies for coping with Trump, and the perilous political situation in Turkey.
