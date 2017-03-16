Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Democratic Strategy in the Trump Era

I Have to Ask: The Chuck Schumer Edition
Slate’s resident interrogator Isaac Chotiner speaks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about how the Democratic Party can survive the Trump era.
In the inaugural episode of Slate’s interview podcast, I Have to Ask, host Isaac Chotiner speaks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Sen. Schumer finds himself in a political climate unlike anything he has witnessed in his 38 years in Washington. The Democrats have minorities in both houses of Congress and President Trump is leading an administration unlike any other we have seen in Washington, causing traditional politicians, like Schumer, to think differently about policymaking and messaging.
