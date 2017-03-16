 Chuck Schumer discusses Democratic strategy in the age of Donald Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Democratic Strategy in the Trump Era

March 16 2017 10:01 AM

I Have to Ask: The Chuck Schumer Edition

Slate’s resident interrogator Isaac Chotiner speaks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about how the Democratic Party can survive the Trump era.

170316_IHTA_Schumer
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthew-Ramo. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

In the inaugural episode of Slate’s interview podcast, I Have to Ask, host Isaac Chotiner speaks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Sen. Schumer finds himself in a political climate unlike anything he has witnessed in his 38 years in Washington. The Democrats have minorities in both houses of Congress and President Trump is leading an administration unlike any other we have seen in Washington, causing traditional politicians, like Schumer, to think differently about policymaking and messaging.

Production by Audrey Dilling.